Akili gains approval to market EndeavorRx in Europe as a digital treatment for ADHD

23 June 2020
Following on the USA approval of the game-based therapy in the USA, Akili, a funded entity of London-listed biotech firm PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC), today announced that it has received a Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for EndeavorRx (AKL-T01) as a prescription-only digital therapeutic software intended for the treatment of attention and inhibitory control deficits in pediatric patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

PureTech’s shares were up 7.6% at 290.50 pence as UK trading was drawing to a close.

While EndeavorRx is not yet available in Europe, the CE Mark enables Akili to market the product European Economic Area (EEA) member countries. ADHD is one of the most common psychiatric disorders in childhood and nearly 5% of children in Europe are diagnosed with the disorder.

