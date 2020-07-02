Digital therapies brought forward for addiction, depression

In the context of widespread lockdowns linked to the coronavirus pandemic, Swedish digital therapy specialist Orexo DTx sees an increasingly significant treatment opportunity for two newly-launched products.

Orexo DTx is the digital arm of Uppsala-based Orexo (STO: ORX), which markets Zubsolv (buprenorphine/naloxone) for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

The firm is accelerating the launch of Deprexis and Vorvida, respectively for the treatment of the symptoms of depression, and the management of problematic alcohol misuse.