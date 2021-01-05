Sunday 24 November 2024

Lundbeck's approach to depression R&D reflects a prudent optimism

Pharmaceutical
Guy Martin
5 January 2021
johan_luthman_large

No company has been exclusively focused on neuroscience for as long as Lundbeck (CPH: LUN).

It was in 1954 that the Danish drugmaker took its first steps into the world of psychiatric treatments with a license to sell Lacumin (pecazine), developed by the German pharmaceutical company, Chemishe Fabrik Promonta.

In the 66 years since, Lundbeck has been involved in leading many of the major waves of innovation in the psychiatric space, from antipsychotics to tricyclic antidepressants and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and it was solely focused on brain disease from 1976.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Focus on strategic brands paying off for Lundbeck
11 May 2022
Biotechnology
EC nod for Vyepti in migraine prevention
25 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck 9-month sales grow, but earnings down
3 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Mixed trial results for Sunovion's bipolar depression candidate
8 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze