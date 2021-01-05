Lundbeck's approach to depression R&D reflects a prudent optimism

No company has been exclusively focused on neuroscience for as long as Lundbeck (CPH: LUN).

It was in 1954 that the Danish drugmaker took its first steps into the world of psychiatric treatments with a license to sell Lacumin (pecazine), developed by the German pharmaceutical company, Chemishe Fabrik Promonta.

In the 66 years since, Lundbeck has been involved in leading many of the major waves of innovation in the psychiatric space, from antipsychotics to tricyclic antidepressants and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and it was solely focused on brain disease from 1976.