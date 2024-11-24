Sunday 24 November 2024

Lundbeck

Latest Lundbeck News

Lundbeck reports 18% revenue growth in third quarter
Biotechnology
Lundbeck reports 18% revenue growth in third quarter
Danish biopharma company Lundbeck posted a robust 18% revenue increase in the third quarter of 2024, reaching 5.7 billion Danish kroner ($815 million). Earnings per share rose to 0.78 kroner, marking a 15% year-on-year improvement, while adjusted earnings per share increased by 11%.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lundbeck reports strong trial results for Vyepti in migraine prevention
Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck has announced that Vyepti (eptinezumab) met the primary and all key secondary endpoints in SUNRISE, a Phase III pivotal clinical trial predominantly conducted in Asia evaluating the efficacy and safety in patients with chronic migraine.   31 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 19
Last week’s significant news included Denmark-based CNS drugmaker Lundbeck reaching agreement to acquire US firm Longboard Pharmaceuticals, along with its bexicaserin, for $2.6 billion. Also, US pharma giant Pfizer entered into a deal with TRIANA Biomedicines to develop molecular glue degraders. On the regulatory front, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week approved Novocure’s key product Optune Lua for lung cancer patients. Also, German biotech BioNTech and its US partner OncoC4 received a partial clinical hold from the FDA on the Phase III trial of gotistobart in lung cancer. The European Medicines Agency’s human health committee, CHMP, Reaffirmed its non-approval of PTC Therapeutic’s Translarna.   20 October 2024
Biotechnology
Lundbeck forking out $2.6 billion to acquire Longboard Pharma
Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck today revealed that it has reached to acquire Longboard Pharmaceuticals.   15 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Phase III amlenetug trial months away, Lundbeck says
CNS specialist Lundbeck has announced data from the TALISMAN natural history study, as well as additional data from the AMULET trial, of amlenetug, in multiple system atrophy (MSA) at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement disorders in Philadelphia, USA.   27 September 2024


Latest CNS News

Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sage scraps dalzanemdor after disappointing trial results
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
MindMed recruits regulatory expert ahead of Phase III trials
19 November 2024

Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Biotechnology
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Pharmaceutical
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China

Aliada Therapeutics
A USA-based neuroscience-focused company working towards overcoming the delivery hurdle in large molecule drug development.

Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
Japanese drugmaker Eisai has announced that the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment Rozebalamin for Injection (mecobalamin) has been launched in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of functional impairment in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Germany's Merck has spent more than 25 years researching and developing solutions for advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) care.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
Swiss pharma giant Novartis today announced an upgrade to its mid-term guidance, in advance of its Meet Novartis Management event for investors and analysts in London.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sage scraps dalzanemdor after disappointing trial results
Sage Therapeutics will down tools on its dalzanemdor program, after the Phase II DIMENSION trial missed both primary and secondary endpoints.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
MindMed recruits regulatory expert ahead of Phase III trials
New York-based Mind Medicine, a company developing MM120, a form of LSD (lysergide d-tartrate), for mental health conditions, has announced the appointment of Gregg Pratt, as chief regulatory and quality assurance officer.   19 November 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
Last week saw US pharma major AbbVie release disappointing Phase II trial results on its emraclidine in schizophrenia, which benefited Bristol Myers Squibb. Also on the research front, Germany’s Merck KGaA and Abbisko’s pimicotinib showed positive results in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). M&A news saw German BioNTech punting $800 million upfront to acquire China based oncology focused Biotheus. Also of note, US drugmaker Halozyme Therapeutics made an unsolicited takeover bid for Evotec, valuing the German firm, at around 2 billion euros.   17 November 2024
Biotechnology
EMA/CHMP November recommendations include Leqembi U-turn
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) made a number of recommendations at its November meeting, notable among which was a reversal of a previous rejection of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi (lecanemab).   15 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA shares slip on cautious outlook
Germany’s Merck KGaA was trading 5% lower as Thursday’s trading day neared its end, after the company announced its third-quarter financial results and outlook for the rest of the year.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
AC Immune Phase II ACI-7104.056 success in Parkinson’s
Swiss clinical-stage biopharma AC Immune saw its shares gain 8% to $3.38 in US trading this morning, after it released positive interim safety and immunogenicity data from the Phase II VacSYn clinical trial evaluating ACI-7104.056.   14 November 2024

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai updates Leqembi outlook
Sweden-based BioArctic saw its fall 7.5% to 139.90 kronor on Friday, after its announced that its partner, Japan’s Eisa, has updated its revenue outlook for the Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi (lecanemab) for the 2024 fiscal year (FY), which runs from April 2024 through March 2025.   11 November 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai completes rolling submission to US FDA for Leqembi maintenance dosing
1 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—EMA re-affirms non-renewal of masitinib and Translarna authorizations
18 October 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF— Leqembi approved in UAE
14 August 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Leqembi picks up new nod in Israel
12 July 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi approved in Hong Kong
11 July 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—FDA accepts Eisai’s sBLA filing for Leqembi
10 June 2024
