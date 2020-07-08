Saturday 23 November 2024

Mixed trial results for Sunovion's bipolar depression candidate

Pharmaceutical
8 July 2020
sunovion_big

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, a US subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), has released top-line results from study SEP380-201 that did not hit main goal, but are still seen to be encouraging.

The global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of treatment with SEP4199, an investigational oral medicine for the treatment of major depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder (bipolar I depression). SEP-4199 is a non-racemic ratio of amisulpride enantiomers with increased potency for serotonin 5-HT7 receptors relative to dopamine D2 receptors.

According to the top-line results for the primary endpoint, which included data from Europe and the USA, patients with bipolar I depression, SEP-4199 showed numerical improvement in the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score compared to placebo after six weeks of treatment (200mg: -19.5 versus -16.2, 400mg: -19.3 vs -16.2 respectively, both dose groups vs placebo, p=0.054; 200 mg group effect size (ES) = -0.31 and 400mg group ES = -0.29).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sunovion refiles NDA for apomorphine sublingual film
23 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Sunovion tries again with new dasotraline filing in USA
30 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Sunovion to co-promote Urovant's OAB drug in USA
8 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck's approach to depression R&D reflects a prudent optimism
5 January 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze