Saturday 23 November 2024

Sunovion refiles NDA for apomorphine sublingual film

Pharmaceutical
23 November 2019
sunovion_big

Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) US subsidiary Sunovion Pharmaceuticals has resubmitted a new Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for apomorphine sublingual film (APL-130277) to treat motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) experienced by people living with Parkinson’s disease (PD).

This submission included information about intended packaging as well as additional analyses of clinical data. The move comes after Sunovion receiving a Complete Response Letter from the US regulator in January this year, calling for additional data and analyses, but not for further trials.

Apomorphine sublingual film is being developed as a fast-acting medicine for the on-demand treatment of all types of motor OFF episodes, including morning OFF, unpredictable OFF and end-of-dose wearing OFF. OFF episodes can cause severe disruption for someone living with PD, often causing a major disturbance in a person’s ability to maintain everyday activities. OFF episodes may worsen in frequency and severity over the course of the illness.1 While OFF episodes are experienced by 40% to 60% of people with PD, there are limited on-demand treatment options available for motor OFF episodes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sunovion's Parkinson's therapy moves closer to approval
27 June 2018
Pharmaceutical
Kynmobi gets FDA nod for Parkinson's disease OFF episodes
22 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Look back at pharma news in the week to May 29, 2020
31 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Health Canada backing for Kynmobi in Parkinson's OFF episodes
18 June 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze