Sage to pocket potential $3 billion from Biogen deal

US CNS specialists Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) have announced a global collaboration to develop and commercialize potential breakthrough therapies in depression and movement disorders.

The deal gives Biogen rights to zuranolone (SAGE-217) for major depressive disorder (MDD), postpartum depression (PPD) and other psychiatric disorders, and SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other neurological disorders.

'Like-minded companies'