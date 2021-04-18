Sunday 24 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to April 16, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
18 April 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Among last week’s notable news, Biogen and Sage Therapeutics presented new data on their essential tremor candidate SAGE-324, which raised questions on tolerability. Roche and Regeneron released Phase III data confirming the efficacy of their COVID-19 antibody cocktail – casirivimab and imdevimab – for the treatment of this infection. In another disappointment in the COVID-19 space, Merck & Co said it is discontinuing development of MK-7110 as a treatment for hospitalized patients. In the latest investigation of thromboembolic events linked to novel coronavirus vaccines, the US Food and Drug Administration has launched a review of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 candidate. On the deal making front, the UK’s C4X Discovery signed an agreement with French pharma major Sanofi on an oral pre-clinical interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor program.

Sage’s technical tremor win fails to move

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sage to pocket potential $3 billion from Biogen deal
27 November 2020
Biotechnology
C4X Discovery expands collaboration with Evotec on small-molecule drugs
28 September 2016
Biotechnology
Merck to discontinue MK-7110 for COVID-19 development
15 April 2021
Biotechnology
Regeneron's REGEN-COV2 receives EUA
23 November 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze