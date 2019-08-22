Monday 3 March 2025

BRIEF—Fiasp label expanded to include children

Pharmaceutical
22 August 2019

The European Commission has granted an extension of the indication for Fiasp (fast-acting insulin aspart), approving it for the treatment of diabetes in adolescents and children aged one year and above.

This complements the previous indication for the Novo Nordisk drug, which covered adults only.

It has been available for adults in certain European countries since April 2017, having been developed developed with the aim of achieving faster initial absorption, to improve glycemic control after a meal, in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

