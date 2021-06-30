BRIEF—Gemtesa promotion underway in the USA

Swiss firm Urovant Sciences and USA-based Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon, have launched Gemtesa (vibegron) in the USA.

The firms will offer the therapy to primary care physicians, under a five-year co-promotion agreement reached in October 2020.

The beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist was approved in December 2020 for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB).

Urovant executive vice president Walt Johnston said the agreement would “accelerate the launch of Gemtesa to the US primary care community,” adding: “Primary care physicians play a key role in identifying and treating patients with OAB.”

In clinical studies, Gemtesa has been shown to significantly reduce all three key OAB symptoms compared with placebo.