Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Greek pharma industry urges digitalization

Pharmaceutical
27 September 2021

In Greece, the government’s newly-appointed health secretary, Thanos Plevris, has met with the country’s leading trade group for the pharmaceutical industry.

The initial meeting with the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (SFEE), in which drug spending and digitalization were discussed, was said to have resulted in “a very constructive discussion.”

Reporting on the meeting, the SFEE said that Mr Plevris argued “interventions must be made, so as to restrain the course of the pharmaceutical expenditure.”

For its part, the SFEE argues for “a well-balanced policy mix,” creating sufficient funding for pharmaceuticals, an emphasis on digitalization, and a focus on securing innovative treatments.

The SFEE also wants “maintenance and improvement of investment incentives,” so as to promote the growth potential of the sector.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
SFEE talks with Negotiation Committee lead to better understanding
20 March 2023
Pharmaceutical
SFEE slams the government of Greece for indifference to the pharma sector's needs
10 October 2022
Pharmaceutical
Issues to ensure transparency and control in the drug distribution chain in Greece
10 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
Greek pharma seeks increased investment on medicines, as better health equals a stronger economy
3 April 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze