Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—GSK completes consumer health transaction with Pfizer

Pharmaceutical
1 August 2019

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline says it has completed its transaction with US giant Pfizer to combine their consumer healthcare businesses into a world-leading joint venture.

GSK has a controlling equity interest of 68% and Pfizer has an equity interest of 32% in the JV.

Underpinned by science-based innovation, it is the global leader in OTC products and has number 1 or 2 market share positions in all key geographies, including the USA and China.

Following today’s announcement, the JV will focus on completing the integration of the two businesses, which is expected to realise annual cost savings of £500 million ($890 million) by 2022 for expected total cash costs of £900 million and non-cash charges of £300 billion.

Up to 25% of the cost savings are intended to be reinvested in the business to support innovation and other growth opportunities.

As previously announced, GSK intends to demerge the JV from the company within three years and to list the GSK Consumer Healthcare business on the UK equity market.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FTC approves final order on GSK/Novartis cancer drugs deal
9 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
Leap Therapeutics to acquire Macrocure
29 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca accuses Pfizer of opportunism, as UK investigation kicks off
13 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
Fragile X race hots up as Shionogi ups stake in Tetra
6 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze