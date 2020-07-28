Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—IACTA Pharma Novel Dry Eye treatment deal for China and SE Asia

Pharmaceutical
28 July 2020

California, USA-based IACTA Pharmaceuticals and Zhaoke (Hong Kong) Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical (ZKO), a leading Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company, have entered into a definitive license agreement on the licensing of two of the company's products, IC 265 for dry eye and IC 270 for allergic conjunctivitis.

The exclusive license is for ophthalmic indications in China and other countries of Southeast Asia. The agreement will accelerate the development of IC 265 and IC 270 in both China and the USA.

This partnership will allow IACTA to draw on a global data set to accelerate its regulatory approvals in the US market while ZKO brings IACTA-developed compounds to one of the world's fastest-growing markets in China and Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, IACTA will receive undisclosed non-dilutive, upfront license fees, and reimbursement for certain development costs.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze