BRIEF—IACTA Pharma Novel Dry Eye treatment deal for China and SE Asia

California, USA-based IACTA Pharmaceuticals and Zhaoke (Hong Kong) Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical (ZKO), a leading Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company, have entered into a definitive license agreement on the licensing of two of the company's products, IC 265 for dry eye and IC 270 for allergic conjunctivitis.

The exclusive license is for ophthalmic indications in China and other countries of Southeast Asia. The agreement will accelerate the development of IC 265 and IC 270 in both China and the USA.

This partnership will allow IACTA to draw on a global data set to accelerate its regulatory approvals in the US market while ZKO brings IACTA-developed compounds to one of the world's fastest-growing markets in China and Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, IACTA will receive undisclosed non-dilutive, upfront license fees, and reimbursement for certain development costs.