BRIEF—Idorsia and Antares work on heart attack rescue shot

Idorsia has inked a global deal with Antares Pharma to develop a novel drug-device product, combining the heart attack medicine selatogrel with the QuickShot auto-injector.

The firms aim to develop a single-dose, ready-to-use, disposable prefilled syringe. The product will be tested through usability and reliability studies tailored for emergency use, with the goal of kicking off a Phase III study in the first half of 2021.

Idorsia chief executive Jean-Paul Clozel said: “Our concept of self-administration of a potent, fast-acting P2Y12 receptor antagonist at onset of symptoms could have significant potential.”

Idorsia will pay for development and regulatory approvals, and will take on global commercialization. Antares will supply the product and will receive royalties on sales.