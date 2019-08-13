BRIEF—Immunovant appoints CMO and general counsel

Immunovant, a Roivant company company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients living with debilitating autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Robert Zeldin, as chief medical officer and W Bradford Middlekauff, as general counsel.

Dr Zeldin joins Immunovant from Acceleron Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics for serious and rare diseases, where he served as CMO.

Previously he was CMO of Belgium-based Ablynx, where he served on the company’s executive committee and directed the Phase III development program and regulatory filings for caplacizumab, which has been approved for the treatment of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura in the USA and Europe.

Ablynx was acquired by Sanofi for $4.8 billion.

Mr Middlekauff joins Immunovant from PDS Biotechnology (formerly known as Edge Therapeutics), where he served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, and was responsible for all legal and compliance aspects of a publicly traded life science company.