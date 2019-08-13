Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Immunovant appoints CMO and general counsel

Pharmaceutical
13 August 2019

Immunovant, a Roivant company company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients living with debilitating autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Robert Zeldin, as chief medical officer and W Bradford Middlekauff, as general counsel.

Dr Zeldin joins Immunovant from Acceleron Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics for serious and rare diseases, where he served as CMO.

Previously he was CMO of Belgium-based Ablynx, where he served on the company’s executive committee and directed the Phase III development program and regulatory filings for caplacizumab, which has been approved for the treatment of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura in the USA and Europe.

Ablynx was acquired by Sanofi for $4.8 billion.

Mr Middlekauff joins Immunovant from PDS Biotechnology (formerly known as Edge Therapeutics), where he served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, and was responsible for all legal and compliance aspects of a publicly traded life science company.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Aurinia tightens focus after failing to find a buyer
16 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—New appointment at Arena Pharmaceuticals
9 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic bites but Sanofi stays buoyant in second quarter
29 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
ChemoCentryx and Vifor move goalposts on avacopan
24 January 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze