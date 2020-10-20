BRIEF—IncellDx to study Pfizer HIV drug in COVID-19

Californian company IncellDx will study Pfizer's maraviroc – a CCR5 antagonist that is approved for the treatment of HIV – in a COVID-19 Phase II trial.

Maraviroc, an oral medication sold under the brand names Selzentry and Celsentri, will be administered for seven days. Blood will be collected at days zero, three, seven and 14.

Bruce Patterson, chief executive of IncellDx, said: "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, IncellDx has led the way in defining the role of CCR5 antagonism in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. We are excited to collaborate in the study of Maraviroc's potential as a therapeutic for COVID-19. In our studies, we have shown that CCR5 antagonism can restore immune homeostasis, quiet the cytokine storm, and reduce plasma viral load of SARS-CoV-2 RNA.”