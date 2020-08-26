BRIEF—Intas to trial COVID-19 specific hyperimmune globulin

Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals has developed COVID-19 specific hyperimmune globulin and has received authorization from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct a clinical trial.

Intas, which has significant expertise in blood plasma products, is among the world's first to adopt this approach for treating COVID-19 patients.

Hyperimmune globulin also has potential for use as prophylaxis for all high-risk population in contact with COVID-19 patients.

This will be a corporate social responsibility initiative from Intas in collaboration with all Indian blood banks.