BRIEF—J&J's long term CSO Paul Stoffels to retire

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson has announced that Paul Stoffels, currently vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer of the company, will retire effective December 31, 2021.

In these positions, Dr Stoffels spearheaded the company’s research and product pipeline leading teams across sectors to set the company-wide mandate to discover and develop transformational healthcare solutions.

Under his leadership, J&J revitalized its innovation pipeline and created one of the most robust portfolios in the industry.

As a strong advocate for solving some of the world’s toughest health care problems, Dr Stoffels relentlessly focused on unlocking the power of science and innovation from both internal R&D and external innovation to develop medicines and solutions for people all over the world.

No succession plan has yet been announced.