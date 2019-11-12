BRIEF—Lonza CEO Mark Funk to resign

The chief executive of Swiss pharmaceutical and biotech ingredient supplier Lonza is to leave the company for personal reasons.

Marc Funk’s departure was announced on Tuesday, when Lonza’s share price had dropped 7% by lunchtime. He had only been in the top job since March of this year.

Albert Baehny, Lonza’s chairman, will take on the additional responsibility of chief executive until a permanent successor is found. Mr Funk will stay until January 2020 to ensure a smooth handover.