Three members of Novartis’ executive committee will leave company in 2015

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced that three members of its executive committee will leave the company.

The announcement follows the completion of transactions with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). The expected changes to the executive committee are subject to the closing of the transactions announced on April 22. Novartis expects the transaction with GSK to be completed in the first half of 2015, and the transaction with Eli Lilly for its Animal Health Business to close in the first quarter of 2015.

George Gunn, currently division head, Novartis Animal Health, will reach his contractual retirement age in July 2015 and will retire from Novartis. On closing of the Animal Health transaction with Lilly he will leave the ECN.