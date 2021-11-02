Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Lonza to acquire Codiak exosomes manufacturing facility

Pharmaceutical
2 November 2021

Switzerland’s Lonza today announced it is to acquire and operate Codiak BioSciences' Lexington, MA (US) facility and become the strategic manufacturing partner for Codiak’s pipeline.

Lonza and Codiak will establish a Center of Excellence focused on exosome manufacturing and characterization technologies.

As a result of the accord, Lonza to gain access to the worldwide, exclusive and sub-licensable rights of Codiak's high-throughput exosome manufacturing technology.

Codiak will receive around Publish$65 million of in-kind manufacturing services for its clinical-stage programs and retain core exosome engineering and loading expertise.

Expertise in exosomes isolation and characterization will drive innovation in this field, according to Lonza

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA issues CRL on empagliflozin, noting manufacturing deficiencies
5 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
Astellas transfers US manufacturing subsidiary to Avara
4 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
FTC approves final order on GSK/Novartis cancer drugs deal
9 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
Teva to sell Sellersville, PA, manufacturing facility to G&W Laboratories
3 March 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze