Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Mallinckrodt settles opioid lawsuits

Pharmaceutical
30 September 2019

Mallinckrodt has executed a definitive settlement agreement with Cuyahoga and Summit Counties in Ohio, in connection with pending opioid litigation lawsuits.

Mallinckrodt will pay $24 million in cash and provide $6 million in generic products, including addiction treatment products, thereby fully resolving all “Track 1 Cases,” currently scheduled to go to trial in October 2019.

All named Mallinckrodt entities will be dismissed with prejudice from the lawsuit.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Supreme Court reverses Federal Circuit Court judgment on '808 patent in Teva's Copaxone
21 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
US psychiatrists’ views on prescribing Otsuka/Lundbeck’s brexpiprazole
26 June 2014
Pharmaceutical
Teva files citizen petition with FDA regarding Copaxone complexity
3 July 2014
Pharmaceutical
Second US court declares Pfizer's Zoloft not liable for congenital heart defect
12 June 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze