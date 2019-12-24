Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA approves Ubrelvy, a new treatment for adults with migraine

24 December 2019
The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) tablets for the acute (immediate) treatment of migraine with or without aura (a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance) in adults.

Developed by Ireland-incorporated Allergan’s (NYSE: AGN), Ubrelvy is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine. It is the first drug in the class of oral calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists approved for the acute treatment of migraine.

The company says that the drug will be available in the first quarter of 2020. Allergan’s shares were barely moved by the news, rising just 0.65% to $191.53 by market close on Monday and a further 0.24% to $191.99 in after-hours trading. However, that may be because Allergan is currently the subject of a $63 billion takeover by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), which is set to complete in early 2020.

