FDA approves Ubrelvy, a new treatment for adults with migraine

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) tablets for the acute (immediate) treatment of migraine with or without aura (a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance) in adults.
Developed by Ireland-incorporated Allergan’s (NYSE: AGN), Ubrelvy is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine. It is the first drug in the class of oral calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists approved for the acute treatment of migraine.
The company says that the drug will be available in the first quarter of 2020. Allergan’s shares were barely moved by the news, rising just 0.65% to $191.53 by market close on Monday and a further 0.24% to $191.99 in after-hours trading. However, that may be because Allergan is currently the subject of a $63 billion takeover by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), which is set to complete in early 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze