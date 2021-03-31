Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA accepts AbbVie's filing for atogepant for migraine prevention

Biotechnology
31 March 2021
The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for atogepant, an investigational, orally-administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant), for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults who meet criteria for episodic migraine.

The drug’s developer, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), anticipates a regulatory decision in late third-quarter 2021. AbbVie gained rights to atogepant along with its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan, which completed in May last year.

The NDA is supported by data from a robust clinical program evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of orally-administered atogepant in nearly 2,500 patients who experience 4-14 migraine days per month including but not /limited to the pivotal Phase III ADVANCE study, the pivotal Phase IIb/III study, and the Phase III long-term safety study.

