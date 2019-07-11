BRIEF—Merck hires Lisa Benincosa as head of translational medicine

Germany’s Merck KGaA has recently hired Lisa Benincosa as senior vice president, head of translational medicine.

Dr Benincosa leads the translational medicine organization to support Merck’s strong and promising pipeline – focused on oncology, immuno-oncology and immunology. She is responsible for defining and delivering the translational medicine strategy across all stages of R&D with the goal of achieving clinical proof-of-concept, global registration and commercialization for potential new therapies.

Prior to joining Merck, Dr Benincosa was VP, global head clinical pharmacology and bioanalytical R&D and deputy head of pharmaceutical sciences at Roche. She has also held senior leadership positions in clinical pharmacology at Pfizer and SmithKline Beecham. She has received numerous leadership awards over her career in recognition of her ability to lead high-performing teams.