Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Merck hires Lisa Benincosa as head of translational medicine

Pharmaceutical
11 July 2019

Germany’s Merck KGaA has recently hired Lisa Benincosa as senior vice president, head of translational medicine.

Dr Benincosa leads the translational medicine organization to support Merck’s strong and promising pipeline – focused on oncology, immuno-oncology and immunology. She is responsible for defining and delivering the translational medicine strategy across all stages of R&D with the goal of achieving clinical proof-of-concept, global registration and commercialization for potential new therapies.

Prior to joining Merck, Dr Benincosa was VP, global head clinical pharmacology and bioanalytical R&D and deputy head of pharmaceutical sciences at Roche. She has also held senior leadership positions in clinical pharmacology at Pfizer and SmithKline Beecham. She has received numerous leadership awards over her career in recognition of her ability to lead high-performing teams.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ITM: the radiopharmaceutical company that has all the answers in a challenging field
26 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
'Shadow of lawsuits' still weighs heavily on Bayer
27 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
EVP named at new Oncology Strategic Business unit of Bayer
13 December 2016
Pharmaceutical
Merck appoints new VP for immune-oncology program
21 January 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze