Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Merck invests in AI chip start-up SynSense

Pharmaceutical
6 May 2020

Germany’s science and technology company Merck KGaA today announced its investment in SynSense (formerly known as aiCTX), a neuromorphic computing start-up based in China and Switzerland.

The start-up’s artificial intelligence (AI) processors and sensors provide an unprecedented combination of ultra-low power consumption and low latency for a broad range of edge applications in smart home, smart security, autonomous driving, drones or robots.

“This is a great first investment by our newly-established China Seed Fund and will further strengthen our ties with local entrepreneurs and investors,” said Isabel de Paoli, chief strategy officer at Merck.

“Our plan to be an active player in the China innovation landscape is paying off with this exciting step, which nicely complements our activities in our Performance Materials business sector,” she added.

Merck invested in SynSense via its China Seed Fund, which was established in October 2019 by its corporate strategic investment arm M Ventures and the Merck China Innovation Hub.

The current deal marks the third investment of M Ventures in the advanced computing technologies space in less than a year, following investments in AI chip design company  MemryX, quantum computing start-up SeeQC.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Tianyin Pharma to form strategic alliance with Buchang Pharma
15 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
Bayer turns digital health programs into joint initiative
21 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Germany’s Merck to acquire Mirus Bio
23 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
GlycoVaxyn's research spin-out LimmaTech starts operations
28 August 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze