BRIEF—Merck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021

Based on high demand expected to continue throughout the year and a very strong first quarter of 2021 with net sales of 4.63 billion euros ($5.59 billion) resulting in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre of 1.51 billion euros and earnings per share (EPS) pre of 2.18 euros, Germany’s Merck KGaA has raised its forecast for the entire group for fiscal 2021.

The company now projects net sales of around 18.5 – 19.5 billion euros (previously “strong organic growth”).

EBITDA pre is anticipated to grow to around 5.4 – 5.8 billion euros for the group (previously “organic: high single-digit to low teens growth”). EPS pre is projected to amount to about 7.50 – 8.20 euros.