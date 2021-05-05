Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Merck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021

Pharmaceutical
5 May 2021

Based on high demand expected to continue throughout the year and a very strong first quarter of 2021 with net sales of 4.63 billion euros ($5.59 billion) resulting in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre of 1.51 billion euros and earnings per share (EPS) pre of 2.18 euros, Germany’s Merck KGaA has raised its forecast for the entire group for fiscal 2021.

The company now projects net sales of around 18.5 – 19.5 billion euros (previously “strong organic growth”).

EBITDA pre is anticipated to grow to around 5.4 – 5.8 billion euros for the group (previously “organic: high single-digit to low teens growth”). EPS pre is projected to amount to about 7.50 – 8.20 euros.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA raises forecasts on solid third-quarter 2014
13 November 2014
Pharmaceutical
UPDATE: UK agrees “Patent Box” compromise with Germany
13 November 2014
Pharmaceutical
Bayer planning to significantly increase growth in life sciences
12 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA 2nd-qtr earnings beat expectations
13 August 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze