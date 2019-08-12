Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Natco Pharma looks to scale up in China

Pharmaceutical
12 August 2019

India’s Natco Pharma has said it is looking to scale up its business in emerging markets, with a focus on China.

The company is currently investing in Australia, Singapore, China and South East Asia, with a view towards marketing cancer therapies such as everolimus and letrozole tablets.

In its annual report, managing director V C Nannapaneni said: “We see our near-term growth driven by the markets of India, Brazil and Canada and believe these markets will increasingly contribute to a larger percentage of our topline over the next few years."

“With our robust portfolio in oncology filings, we see a significant good growth potential in the coming years,” he added.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze