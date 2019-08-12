BRIEF—Natco Pharma looks to scale up in China

India’s Natco Pharma has said it is looking to scale up its business in emerging markets, with a focus on China.

The company is currently investing in Australia, Singapore, China and South East Asia, with a view towards marketing cancer therapies such as everolimus and letrozole tablets.

In its annual report, managing director V C Nannapaneni said: “We see our near-term growth driven by the markets of India, Brazil and Canada and believe these markets will increasingly contribute to a larger percentage of our topline over the next few years."

“With our robust portfolio in oncology filings, we see a significant good growth potential in the coming years,” he added.