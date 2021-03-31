Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—New chief executive at EUSA Pharma

31 March 2021

EUSA Pharma has appointed Carsten Thiel as chief executive, replacing Lee Morley, who is stepping down after six years in the role.

Dr Thiel was previously head of the firm’s European and global marketing team, and has 27 years of experience in a variety of international roles in the pharmaceutical industry.

He served as chief commercial officer at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and was an executive at Amgen for 14 years, holding multiple roles of increasing commercial responsibility, including head of the firm’s European business.

Commenting on his appointment, he said EUSA was “in an ideal position to take greater strides forward and I look forward to working with our team and our board as we advance EUSA’s mission to help patients to live and embrace life.”

