Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—New chief executive at Nordic Nanovector

Pharmaceutical
18 March 2021

Nordic Nanovector has appointed Peter Braun, a former Roche executive with three decades of experience at the company, as chief executive officer.

At Roche, Mr Braun led the lifecycle management teams for targeted cancer therapies Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Tarceva (erlotinib), and held multiple commercial roles in Europe, USA and Latin America.

Chairman Jan Egberts said Mr Braun would help “refine and drive the company's plans towards the regulatory filing and commercialisation of Betalutin.”

He said the new CEO would "build on the top-line data from the PARADIGME trial expected later in the year by clearly defining our plans for Betalutin's commercialisation," adding: "These are key steps on our path to becoming a leader in targeted radiopharmaceuticals."



