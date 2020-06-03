Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—New deal to boost Myalepta distribution in Europe

Pharmaceutical
3 June 2020

Rare disease specialist Amryt has inked a distribution agreement for Myalepta (metreleptin) with Baar, Switzerland-based firm Swixx BioPharma.

Swixx will become the exclusive distributor of Myalepta in 17 Eastern European and Balkan countries, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Serbia.

Amryt chief executive Joe Wiley said: “Metreleptin is currently the most significant driver of revenue growth for Amryt with sales growing 49% in Q1 2020 versus the same period in 2019.”

He added: “Our partnership with Swixx will allow us to provide metreleptin to lipodystrophy patients in these new territories. We believe that the product is still relatively early in its growth trajectory and that this agreement will significantly accelerate our launch of metreleptin across the EMEA.”



