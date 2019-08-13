BRIEF—New pre-filled Eylea syringe approved in USA

The US regulator has approved a new single-dose prefilled syringe version of Eylea (aflibercept).

The 2mg syringe provides doctors with a new way to administer the therapy, requiring fewer preparation steps, compared to vials.

Marketed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eylea is approved in the USA to treat neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).