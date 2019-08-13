Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—New pre-filled Eylea syringe approved in USA

Pharmaceutical
13 August 2019

The US regulator has approved a new single-dose prefilled syringe version of Eylea (aflibercept).

The 2mg syringe provides doctors with a new way to administer the therapy, requiring fewer preparation steps, compared to vials.

Marketed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eylea is approved in the USA to treat neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Bayer files VEGF Trap-Eye for myopic choroidal neovascularization in Japan
29 November 2013
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III data will support supplemental FDA application for Eylea
20 March 2018
Pharmaceutical
96% cheaper, Avastin is just as effective as Eylea against eye disorder
11 May 2017
Pharmaceutical
US FDA approves Eylea for ROP
10 February 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze