BRIEF—New VP for Leo Pharma UK and Ireland

Privately-held Danish medical dermatology specialist LEO Pharma has appointed Sarah Kleinpeter as vice president of UK and Ireland.

Ms Kleinpeter joins the company from GlaxoSmithKline where she was previously general manager for Finland operations.

Ms Kleinpeter has over 14 years of pharmaceutical experience, having held local and global leadership positions in both R&D and commercial teams.

She has a strong record of launching specialty pharmaceuticals across the G7, including several biologic treatments.

Ms Kleinpeter succeeds the outgoing VP and managing director Geraldine Murphy, who was in charge of UK and Ireland operations for over eight years.