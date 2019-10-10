BRIEF—NICE recommends Elmiron in bladder pain syndrome

A draft final appraisal document (FAD) from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended funding the use of Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) for bladder pain syndrome in England.

Should the FAD go forward as it is after a consultation, the recommendation will make Elmiron the only licensed oral drug for bladder pain syndrome with glomerulations or Hunner’s lesions, which is referred to as interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome.

The product is being brought to market by Consilient Health, an Ireland-based independent pharma company, which in 2018 signed a long-term exclusive distribution with Germany’s bene-Arzneimittel to distribute Elmiron in the UK.

NICE’s recommendation came after Consilient Health agreed a Patient Access Scheme with the cost regulator which makes Elmiron available to the National Health Service.