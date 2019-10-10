Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—NICE recommends Elmiron in bladder pain syndrome

Pharmaceutical
10 October 2019

A draft final appraisal document (FAD) from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended funding the use of Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) for bladder pain syndrome in England.

Should the FAD go forward as it is after a consultation, the recommendation will make Elmiron the only licensed oral drug for bladder pain syndrome with glomerulations or Hunner’s lesions, which is referred to as interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome.

The product is being brought to market by Consilient Health, an Ireland-based independent pharma company, which in 2018 signed a long-term exclusive distribution with Germany’s bene-Arzneimittel to distribute Elmiron in the UK.

NICE’s recommendation came after Consilient Health agreed a Patient Access Scheme with the cost regulator which makes Elmiron available to the National Health Service.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Positive reimbursement decision for Elmiron
13 November 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze