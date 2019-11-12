Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Otsuka and Avanir press on with AVP-786 in Alzheimer's agitation

Pharmaceutical
12 November 2019

Japan’s Otsuka and its USA-based, indirect subsidiary Avanir Pharmaceuticals have decided to continue the clinical development program of AVP-786 (a combination of deudextromethorphan hydrobromide and quinidine sulfate) for the treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s dementia.

The decision is based on insights derived from detailed analysis of data from the first and the second Phase III AVP-786 clinical trials.

Preliminary results of the first and the second Phase III clinical trials (15-AVP-786-301 and 15-AVP-786-302) were released March 25 and September 27, 2019, respectively.

The ongoing third Phase III clinical trial (17-AVP-786-305) will be continued, and additional Phase III trial activity will be started in the 2020 fiscal year.

At present, this matter has no impact on the consolidated financial forecast of the 2019 fiscal year.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Otsuka to stops development of Alzheimer’s candidate AVP-786
23 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Concert Pharmaceuticals achieves $2 million milestone for its AVP-786
26 August 2014
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka Phase III results of AVP-786 in Alzheimer's agitation misses gaol
13 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka/Avanir's AVP-786 failure adds another flop for Alzheimer's
27 September 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze