BRIEF—Outcomes-based evaluation shows Jardiance impact

16 December 2020

An outcomes-based deal between Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim and American insurer Highmark has resulted in a 20% cost of care saving, the firms said.

The deal relates to the supply of Jardiance (empagliflozin) for people with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Launched in 2018, the agreement was designed to evaluate the total cost of care for in-scope patients over a one-year period, using actuarial analytical methods.

Senior vice president of market access Christine Marsh said: “The results of our outcomes-based agreement with Highmark demonstrated that Jardiance can help reduce the economic burden of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, underscoring its value to the healthcare system.”

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
