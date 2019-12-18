Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Real-world data support Lixiana use

Pharmaceutical
18 December 2019

A large real-world data study has confirmed the safety and effectiveness of Daiichi Sankyo’s Lixiana (edoxaban), in routine clinical practice for older people with atrial fibrillation (AF).

Results published in the European Heart Journal show rates of thromboembolism similar to those observed in the ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 clinical trial.

Lead author Peter Brønnum Nielsen said: “These new data, reporting on outcomes in a European AF population seen in routine clinical practice, are reassuring as they reinforce previous evidence that edoxaban has a good safety profile and is an effective treatment for the prevention of stroke in a broad AF population.”

