BRIEF—Follow-up study shows Lixiana's impact in AF patients

21 August 2020

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo has announced the publication of real-world data on the use of Lixiana (edoxaban) in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) in the cardiology journal, European Heart Journal - Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy.

The published data highlights Europe-specific findings from a one-year follow-up, in which, the rates of stroke, systemic embolism, and major bleeding are considered by the authors to be low in a large unselected cohort of AF patients being treated with Lixiana.

These findings are from the global ETNA-AF program, which includes ETNA-AF-Europe and is a post-authorization safety study and is the largest prospective, non-interventional study investigating a single direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) to date.

