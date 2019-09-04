Positive results for Lixiana combo in AF presented at ESC Congress

Shares of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) were up 1.2% at 6,889 yen by mid afternoon trading in Tokyo, after the company reported positive results with its already marketed Lixiana (edoxaban) at the ESC Congress 2019 taking place in Paris, France, and published in The Lancet.

Daiichi Sankyo announced results from ENTRUST-AF PCI, the first large randomized study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of once-daily edoxaban plus a P2Y12 inhibitor against a regimen of vitamin K antagonist (VKA) plus P2Y12 inhibitor and acetyl salicylic acid (ASA) in atrial fibrillation (AF) patients following successful percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

The study showed the edoxaban-based regimen is non-inferior compared with the VKA-based triple therapy regimen on the composite endpoint of major or clinically-relevant non-major bleeding over 12 months.