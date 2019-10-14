Positive results from Global ETNA-AF registry in elderly NVAF patients on Lixiana

The European subsidiary of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) today announced one-year follow-up results from an analysis of 12,574 European non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) patients, mostly elderly, treated with its already-marketed Lixiana (edoxaban), which is projected by the company to generate global sales of 149 billion yen ($1.48 billion) in the current fiscal year.

One-year results from the ongoing Global ETNA-AF (Edoxaban Treatment in routiNe clinical prActice) registry, providing a snapshot of characteristics and outcomes from a broad range of NVAF patients receiving edoxaban in routine clinical care, were presented at the Great Wall International Congress of Cardiology (GW-ICC) 2019, in Beijing, China.

Overall, results from ETNA-AF at one year showed low rates of bleeding (major and gastrointestinal [GI]), intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) and ischemic events during the first year of edoxaban therapy. Per year, in the 12,574 patients from 825 sites in Europe:1