Real-world efficacy data on Lixiana in elderly NVAF patients

The European subsidiary of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) today announced one-year outcomes results from a study of 24,962 patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) treated with Lixiana (edoxaban), including elderly NVAF patients and those with and without a history of intracranial hemorrhage (ICH).

One-year follow up data from the ETNA-AF (Edoxaban Treatment in routiNe clinical prActice) study were presented today at the ESC Congress 2019 in Paris, France, reporting the effectiveness and safety of edoxaban in patients with NVAF.

Global ETNA-AF analyses