BRIEF—Scott Cooke named BMS' GM for UK and Ireland

Pharmaceutical
18 August 2021

Bristol Myers Squibb stalwart Scott Cooke has been named the company’s general manager for the UK and Ireland, replacing Lynelle Hoch who has been promoted into a new role at the group’s corporate headquarters in the USA.

Mr Cooke’s roles across BMS over the past 20 years include being general manager across a cluster of nine countries spanning Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, Turkey, Israel and India.

He has also been general manager of the Benelux cluster and had prior experience in the UK and Ireland as the Oncology Business Unit director.

“The UK and Ireland are at an important juncture of pandemic recovery, and my focus now will be on continuing our partnerships with health services and healthcare professionals to better serve patients,” Mr Cooke said.

