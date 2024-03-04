BRIEF— Serum Institute of India boosts supply of cervical cancer

Monday 29 September 2025

Serum Institute of India (SII) aims to significantly boost supply of its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine as it gears up to provide its jabs to the government at cheaper rates for an immunization campaign this year against the cancer-causing virus, according to a Reuters report.

Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker by the number of doses, told Reuters that he expects the vaccine to be a part of the government's program by year-end.

The vaccine, currently available in the private market for 2,000 rupees ($24.13), is India's first indigenous shot against HPV that plays a role in causing most cervical cancers in the world.

