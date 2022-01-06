Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Shield out-licenses Canadian rights to Accrufer/Feraccru

Pharmaceutical
6 January 2022

UK-based iron deficiency specialist Shield Therapeutics has entered into an exclusive licence agreement for Accrufer/Feraccru (ferric maltol) with KYE Pharmaceuticals in Canada.

The privately-held Canadian firm will undertake and be responsible for all costs, both clinical and regulatory, related to activities required to achieve marketing authorization and commercialization of Accrufer in Canada. Shield will be responsible for all manufacturing costs of goods sold in the country.

Shield will receive an upfront payment of £150,000 ($203,000) and is eligible to receive up to £850,000 in development and sales milestones. For the term of the agreement, Shield will also receive double-digit royalties on net sales of Accrufer.

