Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Shorla Pharma closes $8.3 million funding

Pharmaceutical
3 June 2020

Ireland-based specialty pharma firm Shorla Pharma today announced the completion of a Series A investment of $8.3 million.

The financing was led by Seroba Life Sciences, a European Venture Capital firm headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with additional investment from Irish and Canadian based family offices and participation from Enterprise Ireland.

Shorla has developed innovative oncology drugs with a focus on rare, orphan and pediatric cancers, delivering more effective products in indications where existing treatments are sub-optimal for the target patients.

The company was founded by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan (‘Shorla’ is a combination of both first names), both formerly with EirGen Pharma in Waterford, Ireland.

Shorla is based in Questum, a Clonmel, Ireland-based acceleration center.

Together with a strong team of scientists, clinicians and an extensive industry network, the company has an advanced pipeline of innovative drug products to treat a number of unmet patient needs.

The funding will support the advancement of the product pipeline, along with expansion of technical and commercial operations in both Ireland and the USA.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Shorla to advance pipeline thanks to $35 million Series B financing
6 October 2023
Pharmaceutical
Shire posts better than expected first quarter results in face of investor backlash over executive pay
29 April 2016
Pharmaceutical
Shire ups profit forecast on back of positive 2nd-qtr results
2 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
Shire shares slip as sales miss estimates in first full quarter with Baxalta
1 November 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze