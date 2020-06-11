Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Simcere plans $500 million IPO

Pharmaceutical
11 June 2020

Simcere Pharmaceutical has applied for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong to raise $500 million, part of which will go to R&D for cancer and CNS treatments, according to the prospectus.

The Nanjing, China-based company used to be listed in the NYSE, but was taken private in 2013.

The company expects three drugs/candidates will be launched in China in the next two years.

These are:

  • edaravone Injection for stroke, which is expected to get a New Drug Application (NDA) approval in later 2020;
  • KN035 (envafolimab), an anti-PD L1 monoclonal antibody (MAb) for solid tumor that is under Phase III studies; and
  • the rheumatoid arthritis treatment Orencia (abatacept), which received NDA approval in January and is scheduled to be launched in the third quarter of 2020. Orencia was developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and was licensed for commercialization in China to Simcere is 2013.


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze