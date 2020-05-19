Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Trump warns of permanent stop to WHO funding unless it makes changes

Pharmaceutical
19 May 2020

In a letter to World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, US President Donald Trump, who last month suspended US funding to the agency, threatened to make this temporary freeze permanent and reconsider the USA’s membership altogether.

The USA has until now been by far the largest funder of the WHO.

President Trump says the organization must make 'major substantive improvements within the next 30 days' for US funding to continue, accusing the WHO of promoting China's 'disinformation' about the coronavirus outbreak, although WHO officials denied the accusation and China said it was transparent and open.

The threat came on the same day the WHO bowed to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent probe into how it managed the international response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also announced that China would provide $2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic fallout.

President Xi said China supports the idea of a comprehensive review of the global response to COVID-19 and that it should be 'based on science and professionalism led by WHO, and conducted in an objective and impartial manner'.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
2014 saw highest increase in US drug spend over past decade
10 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
Depomed rejects Horizon’s inadequate revised offer
30 July 2015
Pharmaceutical
US state is at ‘crossroads’ for life sciences research, report finds
27 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
Earnings at Pfizer tank but still just beat expectations
29 July 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze