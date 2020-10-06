Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—UK MHRA will join Project Orbis

Pharmaceutical
6 October 2020

The UK’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, announced on Monday at Conservative Party conference that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will join Project Orbis, an initiative led by the USA’s Food and Drug Administration Oncology Center of Excellence.

Steve Bates, chief executive of the BioIndustry Association (BIA), said: “This is a welcome move enabling the UK to join an international framework to provide concurrent submission and regulatory review of oncology products, which may allow UK patients with cancer to receive earlier access to medicines in future.

“At present Project Orbis includes the American, Canadian and Australian regulators which the UK will join.

“Since nearly all innovative oncology products are launched in the USA, this new regulatory path may become a key route by which the UK remains an early and priority market for global launches, after the end of the transition period.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Astellas and Medivation file sNDA for new Xtandi indication
18 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
Amgen’s metastatic melanoma drug not suitable for accelerated approval, say FDA staff
28 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
US FDA approves Novartis’ Farydak, the first HDAC inhibitor for MM patients
24 February 2015
Pharmaceutical
Bristol-Myers Squibb updates on Opdivo regulatory milestones
30 September 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze