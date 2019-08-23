BRIEF—UK reimbursement agency to find new CEO

Sir Andrew Dillon, the chief executive of the UK’s reimbursement agency, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), is to stand down next year.

The NICE board will look for a replacement during the fall. Sir Andrew was the first chief executive of the NICE, and is stepping down after 21 years in the position.

Mike Thompson, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, noted that Sir Andrew: “played a central role in building the credibility of the organization,” adding: "As a result of this leadership, there is a consensus across industry about the central role of NICE in assessing all medicines, ensuring that patients have a right to access the treatments they need.”