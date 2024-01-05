BRIEF—Union Therapeutics to provide orismilast update at JPM

Denmark’s Union Therapeutics has said that its chief executive, Kim Kjøller, will be making a presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8.

Union is a privately held drugmaker, headquartered in Hellerup and focused on immunology.



The company said it plans to provide an update on its business, with emphasis on key achievements and the current status of its lead program, orismilast.

Currently in development for atopic dermatitis, chidradenitis suppurativa, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis, orismilast is a selective PDE4 B/D inhibitor.